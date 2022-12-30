DMK inaugurates second party office in Kerala

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The Dravidian model policy is beginning to gain strength in Kerala after Tamil Nadu, said DMK’s Tenkasi district secretary P Sivapadmanathan on Wednesday while inaugurating the party’s second office in Kerala at Kollam district’s Kottarakara. The first office was opened in Punalur. DMK organiser Murugesan presided over the ceremony, which saw 50 BJP cadre from Kottarakara assembly segment joining the DMK. Solar-powered torches were distributed to poor families to mark Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday. “DMK cadre carried out a march till the municipality office by raising slogans in Malayalam praising the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son. We are hoping to win some wards in Kottarakara municipality during the next local body election,” said Sivapadmanathan.