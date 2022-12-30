Former DMK MP Masthan was murdered, say cops ten days after his demise

By Express News Service

In a major twist in the death of former DMK MLA Dr D Masthan, the Tambaram city police have arrested five people including two relatives allegedly for murdering the man by smothering him near Chengalpattu district. Police after an investigation said Masthan was murdered due to financial disagreements he had with his kin.

Based on a complaint from Masthan’s son Uraris Shanavas, the Guduvanchery police had registered a case of suspicious death soon after Masthan’s demise on December 22. Initially, reports claimed that Masthan, while travelling to Trichy from Chennai, suffered chest pain and was rushed to the nearby private hospital in Chengalpattu district where he was declared dead. A post-mortem was conducted.

Special teams were formed and police nabbed Imran Batcha, Masthan’s uncle’s son-in-law who accompanied the former Member of Parliament on the said day.

“The autopsy report confirmed that Masthan had died of suffocation. We found Imran Batcha’s statement contradictory to the CCTV footage and call records we had accessed. He was taken for inquiry when he spilled the beans,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that Masthan had a monetary dispute with Imran Batcha, who received over Rs 15 lakh from Masthan over a period of two years. “When Masthan demanded the money back pointing to his son’s wedding, Imran picked up an argument with him,” said the police.

Masthan was earlier visiting several people handing out his son’s wedding invitation. On December 22, Batcha had picked up Masthan from Chennai claiming to meet a financier who will settle his debt with Masthan. Batcha was accompanied by his cousin Thameem alias Sultan Ahmed and his friend Nasheer. While Batcha was behind the wheels, Nasheer and Sultan Ahmed were seated behind.

“After crossing the Paranur tollgate in Chengalpattu district, Batcha parked the car on the side. Nasheer held the hands of Masthan from behind when Sultan Ahmed held Masthan’s nose and mouth together, suffocating him,” said A Amalraj, Tambaram city Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile two others - Thoufeek and Lokeshwaran - were in another car just behind Batcha. After suffocating, Nasheer and Sultan Ahmed switched cars and four men sped away. Batcha drove Masthan to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. After a complaint by Uraris Shanavas, the Guduvanchery police sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. Sources said Batcha had attempted to bribe mortuary staff to file a false report but failed.

The police arrested all five men and remanded them in judicial custody.

Dr D Masthan, 66, was a former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP (1995-2001) and was holding the post of Vice Chairman in the state Minorities Commission.

The former MP was returning from Chennai after handing his son's wedding invitation cards on December 22. In his condolences message, Chief Minister Stalin recalled the leader as a party foot soldier who had a special love and respect for him, the CM recalled Masthan's exemplary performance as the secretary of the DMK minorities wing and said that he was unmatched in hosting Iftar parties.

In a major twist in the death of former DMK MLA Dr D Masthan, the Tambaram city police have arrested five people including two relatives allegedly for murdering the man by smothering him near Chengalpattu district. Police after an investigation said Masthan was murdered due to financial disagreements he had with his kin. Based on a complaint from Masthan’s son Uraris Shanavas, the Guduvanchery police had registered a case of suspicious death soon after Masthan’s demise on December 22. Initially, reports claimed that Masthan, while travelling to Trichy from Chennai, suffered chest pain and was rushed to the nearby private hospital in Chengalpattu district where he was declared dead. A post-mortem was conducted. Special teams were formed and police nabbed Imran Batcha, Masthan’s uncle’s son-in-law who accompanied the former Member of Parliament on the said day. “The autopsy report confirmed that Masthan had died of suffocation. We found Imran Batcha’s statement contradictory to the CCTV footage and call records we had accessed. He was taken for inquiry when he spilled the beans,” said a senior police officer. Police said that Masthan had a monetary dispute with Imran Batcha, who received over Rs 15 lakh from Masthan over a period of two years. “When Masthan demanded the money back pointing to his son’s wedding, Imran picked up an argument with him,” said the police. Masthan was earlier visiting several people handing out his son’s wedding invitation. On December 22, Batcha had picked up Masthan from Chennai claiming to meet a financier who will settle his debt with Masthan. Batcha was accompanied by his cousin Thameem alias Sultan Ahmed and his friend Nasheer. While Batcha was behind the wheels, Nasheer and Sultan Ahmed were seated behind. “After crossing the Paranur tollgate in Chengalpattu district, Batcha parked the car on the side. Nasheer held the hands of Masthan from behind when Sultan Ahmed held Masthan’s nose and mouth together, suffocating him,” said A Amalraj, Tambaram city Police Commissioner. Meanwhile two others - Thoufeek and Lokeshwaran - were in another car just behind Batcha. After suffocating, Nasheer and Sultan Ahmed switched cars and four men sped away. Batcha drove Masthan to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. After a complaint by Uraris Shanavas, the Guduvanchery police sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. Sources said Batcha had attempted to bribe mortuary staff to file a false report but failed. The police arrested all five men and remanded them in judicial custody. Dr D Masthan, 66, was a former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP (1995-2001) and was holding the post of Vice Chairman in the state Minorities Commission. The former MP was returning from Chennai after handing his son's wedding invitation cards on December 22. In his condolences message, Chief Minister Stalin recalled the leader as a party foot soldier who had a special love and respect for him, the CM recalled Masthan's exemplary performance as the secretary of the DMK minorities wing and said that he was unmatched in hosting Iftar parties.