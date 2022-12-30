Home States Tamil Nadu

In bid to promote waste recycling among students, Kilvelur panchayat sets up 'Blue Bank' in school

Our self-help group partner would sell the waste collected in the ‘Blue Bank’ and sell them at a rate of Rs 20 per kilogram.

Published: 30th December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students begin to use the ‘Blue Bank’ introduced at Anjuvattathamman school as District Collector A Arun Thamburaj and Kilvelur EO K Kuhan look on | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a novel initiative, the Kilvelur administration has set up a portable waste deposit unit at a government-aided high school in the town panchayat to encourage students to discard recyclable waste into. A self-help group the panchayat has partnered with will sell the waste in the 'Blue Bank' and use the money to procure sanitary napkins for the students.

Talking about the initiative introduced at Anjuvattathamman high school, K Kuhan, the executive officer of Kilvelur town panchayat, said, "We set up the unit based on an idea from Swachh Survekshan 2023 theme, 'Waste to Wealth'. We have encouraged the students to deposit recyclable waste in the bank.

Our self-help group partner would sell the waste collected in the ‘Blue Bank’ and sell them at a rate of Rs 20 per kilogram. They will add some amount to the earnings, double the amount and provide sanitary napkins for the school students."

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced the theme, 'Waste to Wealth' for Swachh Survekshan 2023 and asked urban local bodies to come up with solutions based on it. Accordingly, the town panchayat made the 'Blue Bank' from a waste collection pushcart.

The Blue Bank is six-foot-tall and can hold about 96 cubic feet of waste. It is painted blue to signify recyclable waste and bears the slogan, 'WASTE TO WEALTH' and an advisory, 'DON'T THROW WASTE. INSTEAD, DEPOSIT HERE'. The portable design aids in handling the collected waste. School headmistress KS Meenakshi pointed out that most students have a modest background.

“The initiative would not just provide them with sanitary napkins but also instil motivation that their responsible action can fetch them rewards. It will also enrich their temper to gain knowledge,” Meenakshi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp