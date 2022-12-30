In bid to promote waste recycling among students, Kilvelur panchayat sets up 'Blue Bank' in school

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a novel initiative, the Kilvelur administration has set up a portable waste deposit unit at a government-aided high school in the town panchayat to encourage students to discard recyclable waste into. A self-help group the panchayat has partnered with will sell the waste in the 'Blue Bank' and use the money to procure sanitary napkins for the students.

Talking about the initiative introduced at Anjuvattathamman high school, K Kuhan, the executive officer of Kilvelur town panchayat, said, "We set up the unit based on an idea from Swachh Survekshan 2023 theme, 'Waste to Wealth'. We have encouraged the students to deposit recyclable waste in the bank.

Our self-help group partner would sell the waste collected in the ‘Blue Bank’ and sell them at a rate of Rs 20 per kilogram. They will add some amount to the earnings, double the amount and provide sanitary napkins for the school students."

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced the theme, 'Waste to Wealth' for Swachh Survekshan 2023 and asked urban local bodies to come up with solutions based on it. Accordingly, the town panchayat made the 'Blue Bank' from a waste collection pushcart.

The Blue Bank is six-foot-tall and can hold about 96 cubic feet of waste. It is painted blue to signify recyclable waste and bears the slogan, 'WASTE TO WEALTH' and an advisory, 'DON'T THROW WASTE. INSTEAD, DEPOSIT HERE'. The portable design aids in handling the collected waste. School headmistress KS Meenakshi pointed out that most students have a modest background.

“The initiative would not just provide them with sanitary napkins but also instil motivation that their responsible action can fetch them rewards. It will also enrich their temper to gain knowledge,” Meenakshi said.

