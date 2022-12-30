Home States Tamil Nadu

Tit for Tat: Angry pilgrims in TN ‘capture’ bus

All 120 women, residents of Pommanamkottai village, had booked two buses to go on a pilgrimage to Aadi Parasakthi temple in Chennai. 

Women residing in Pommanamkottai village, Reddiyarchathiram captured the private bus, which failed to pick them on time. | Express

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: With heart full of devotion, they waited; but the bus did not turn up. Irked, the women arranged a driver, went to the office of the private tour operator, hijacked the bus and took it to their village.

Sources said though the bus operators collected Rs 1,40,000, they failed to send one bus on time, for they had sent it on another trip. Though the Rettiyarchathiram police intervened, the women were not ready to give up and, a protest ensued.

Many negotiations later, they agreed to release the bus after receiving the amount from the operator. Later, they booked buses from another  company.

