Rs 300 crore native plant garden to come up in Chengalpattu

degraded forest 

For rep[resentational purpose (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will soon set up a Botanical Garden at Kadambur village in Chengalpattu district in partnership with Kew Gardens of London at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The garden is being planned to conserve and propagate native plant species of Tamil Nadu including rare, threatened and endangered species. It will also be a recreational facility and ecotourism centre.  

The project to come up on 137.55 hectares is expected to be completed over the next five years.  The project will include native species garden, arboretums and bambusetums, healing garden, herb garden, rose garden, rockery, Japanese garden, and a model landscape of ancient Tamil Nadu. 

It will also have activities such as guided walks, educational programme for students about plant bio-diversity called Kids for Nature, workshops and seminars for groups, boating, nature trails, cycling, fitness, sports and other wellness activities, extension activities for farmers, government departments, industries, and promotion of local cuisine and local handmade products for supporting local communities.
The government order, issued on Wednesday, said Rs 1 crore was being released to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the proposal.  

Botanical garden: Special officer appointed

Phase-I of the project will encompass, among other things, differential global positioning system survey, soil, water and environmental assessment, construction of fence around the project area, and DPR. The state has already assigned an officer on special duty to take up preliminary works such as consolidation of project area, survey, marking of boundaries, fencing and land development. 

