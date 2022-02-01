Need regular inspections to stop poster culture, say residents

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Indiscriminate pasting of posters and graffiti by political parties and others on sidewalls of bridges, pillars of flyovers, bus passengers waiting sheds and name boards of streets often get the attention of the authorities during election time. With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, Corporation workers recently removed several posters and graffiti from public places. However, residents have urged the Corporation to conduct regular inspections all over the city to prefect defacing of structures.

"Some people are even pasting posters on name boards of streets. The Corporation should not ignore such issues. Officials have to take action on those defacing such structures, which will discourage the wrong trend," R Siddharth, a resident of Ponmalai, said.

With the Corporation spending crores of rupees on beautification of the city, residents stressed the need for taking stern action on all those defacing public property.

"After the election, the Corporation should call for a meeting of all political parties and request them not to paste posters in public places. If party cadres continue to ignore the request, the Corporation should levy a hefty fine on them," Y Selvashekaran, a resident of Woraiyur, said.

A section of residents said political parties are not the only offenders and action should also be taken on those putting up obituary and birthday posters, defacing structures.

"The Corp[oration has removed only posters and graffiti of political parties. Other posters announcing birthdays, death and sales offers have not been removed. Such posters can be seen on the pillars of the Thennur bridge," Mahalakshmi Sundar, resident of Thennur, said.

When asked, officials admitted that pasting of posters in public places, bus waiting sheds and even on street boards are affecting the beautification efforts of the civic body. Officials said they will take action to stop the menace.