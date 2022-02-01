STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power sector workers to strike from Tuesday in Puducherry

The Puducherry government remains on the edge Puducherry Electricity Department (PED)  employees have stuck to their decision to go on an indefinite strike from February 1.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:29 AM

Electricity

Representational Image

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government remains on the edge Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) employees have stuck to their decision to go on an indefinite strike from February 1. This comes even as PED employees were warned stern action would be initiated against them under CCS (Conduct) rules, 1964 rules. 

The employees boycotted  the government conciliatory meeting to be held on Monday. Meanwhile, Opposition parties, too, are set to launch agitations against the government’s move to privatise power distribution and transmission in the UT. 

A Velmuragan, General Secretary of Electricity Engineers and Employees Privatisation protest committee (EEEPPC) said, “The employees will not attend to services including maintenance feeder breakdown and work in sub-stations.” The strike will continue till the government drops the privatisation, Velmuragan added.

Section 144 under the CrPC was enacted in all of PED’s offices, sub-stations and  installations in the UT and Karaikal. 

