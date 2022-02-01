STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanjavur school’s ‘hostel’ an illegal entity: NCPCR

The team also heard from members of the public, including old students of the school, residents of the village, lawyers and social activists.

NCPCR

The commission attached a copy of the complaint with the letter. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/ARIYALUR: A team from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), headed by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, visited Thanjavur railways officers guest house on Monday and interacted with officers, who are inquiring into the suicide of a 17-year-old girl student of a school in Micahelpatti.

The team also heard from members of the public, including old students of the school, residents of the village, lawyers and social activists. The maternal grandparents of the girl, the doctors who treated the girl and those who did the post-mortem also deposed before the team. Later, the team left for the school, where its members inspected all the records and the hostel. 

School correspondent Rachael Mary and headmistress Arockiyamary provided all answers to the clarifications the team members sought. Talking to reporters in Ariyalur, Kanoongo said the place where the girl attempted suicide is a “children’s home” and it should not be referred to as a hostel.

After holding an inquiry with the girl’s parents in Vadugapalayam village of Ariyalur district, Kanoongo said, “The facility has been registered as a children’s home and the registration had expired in November last. So, it is currently an illegal entity and technically, this is not a case of suicide of a child at a school or hostel. So, the Commission will take this up accordingly and submit a report to the government.” 

