TN MPs raise NEET issue before President Kovind’s address

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress and DMK MPs from Tamil Nadu Monday protested over the governor delaying a bill related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) just before President Ram Nath Kovind started his address to the joint session of the parliament at the start of the budget session.

As Kovind stood up to address the MPs at the Central Hall of parliament, MPs from TN stood up and said they want to bring it to his notice. The president asked them to take their seats and started his address, after which MPs sat down.

The MPs said that the Tamil Nadu Governor is delaying sending the bill, passed by the TN assembly to exempt the state from the NEET to the Centre. CM Stalin has written to several chief ministers to work together to restore the primacy of states in the education sector.