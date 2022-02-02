Anti-Sterlite protest: Madras HC quashes cases against activist A Fatima

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed two FIRs registered against activist A Fatima of Thoothukudi and several others. The first case against Fatima and 70 others was registered in 2018 for staging an agitation against the detention of one of their colleagues after an anti-Sterlite protest.

The other case was registered over a homage meeting held by Fatima for Fr Stan Swamy at a hotel in Thoothukudi in July last year. She was accused of holding the meeting in violation of Covid norms. When Fatima had recently applied for renewal of her passport, she was informed that she has several criminal cases pending against her, many of which even she was unaware of. Hence, she approached the court. Accepting her contentions, Justice Swaminathan allowed the petitions and extended the relief to the other accused.