Puducherry government decides to discuss privatisation of power sector with Centre

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy has assured to explore the pros and cons of privatisation of the power sector and re-negotiate it with the Centre and take an appropriate decision after consultation with all.

Power minister A Namassivayam released this information after a meeting held on Wednesday evening with the representatives of Electricity Engineers and Employees Privatisation Protest Committee (EEEPPC), Chief Minister, himself and other officials.

He said that the government has decided to discuss the issue of privatisation of power distribution and transmission with the central government. The views expressed by employees, leaders of political parties and various sections of people on privatisation will be appraised to the Centre, said Namassivayam. Thereafter Puducherry government will decide on the privatisation issue in consultation with the employees, he added.

The employees of Puducherry Electricity Departments has assured to withdraw their indefinite strike following assurances given by Chief Minister Rangasamy and Namassivayam at the meeting. The indefinite strike was launched on Tuesday demanding a complete withdrawal of the move to privatise the power sector.