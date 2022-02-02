STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 21 fishermen from TN's Karaikal for 'crossing' maritime border

The second incident took place around midnight when a crew of nine was arrested. The boat they were fishing was owned by AM Chandira from Kottucherrimedu in Karaikal district.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Seized trawler

The seized boat from Akkaraipettai (third trawler from the right) has been added to the fleet of seized Indian vessels in Myliddy fishing harbour near Jaffna on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: At least 21 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Kodiyakarai on Monday night for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The arrested fishers hail from the districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, and Puducherry's Karaikal. An official from the Fisheries department said, "We are sending reports to the government about the arrested fishers. The State government would communicate with the Ministry of External Affairs over the issue."

The attack happened as two separate incidents. The first one, around 8 pm on Monday. A crew of 12 fishers was fishing about 15 nautical miles from Kodiyakarai (Point Calimere). Among them, 11 were from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district and one from Chandirapdi in Mayiladuthurai district. The mechanised boat was registered under V Amirthalingam from Akkaraipettai. They had left Nagapattinam fishing harbour earlier that morning. As the crew was fishing, the Sri Lankan Navy came in their vessels and apprehended them for allegedly crossing the IMBL and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The second incident took place around midnight when a crew of nine was arrested. The boat they were fishing was owned by AM Chandira from Kottucherrimedu in Karaikal district. They had left from Karaikal fishing harbor. Among the nine crew members, three hailed from Kottucherrimedu in Karaikal district, five from villages in Mayiladuthurai such as Madathukuppam, Marumthampallam, Keezhamovarkarai and Melamovarkarai, and one from Kottakuppam in Villupuram district.

The Sri Lankan Navy came in their vessels and similarly apprehended them as they were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai, sources said.

Two trawler boats were taken to Myliddy fishing harbour in Jaffna district in Sri Lanka. The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Sri Lanka impounded the two boats on Tuesday for alleged trespassing. The arrested fishers were produced before a court in Point Pedro on Tuesday. The court reportedly remanded them to judicial custody till February 7. The arrested fishers also underwent a Covid-19 test.

A fisheries department official said, "We have alerted our fisherfolk about the new crisis that has surfaced near the IMBL. We have advised them not to venture into troubled waters."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Ministry of External Affairs saying that the latest incident has created panic and shock among the fishermen community. “Prolonged incarceration of our fishermen in the Sri Lankan jails is subjecting them and their families back home to untold misery, and many of the families are being pushed into abject poverty in the absence of their sole breadwinner," he said.

Stalin urged the personal intervention of the Minister of External Affairs in the issue and requested the Union government to find tangible mechanisms to resolve the long-standing issue between fishermen of India and Sri Lanka permanently.

He wrote, “I also request the present matter with the Sri Lankan authorities urgently to secure the immediate release of 21 fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan custody.”

Meanwhile, the Fisheries department in Nagapattinam has convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday. The trawler boat fishers had agreed to stop all fishing activities altogether for three days from Wednesday to Friday to avoid extension of the conflict in Palk Strait. The officials have also called the trawler boats to return to their respective harbours and landing centres immediately.

It is of note that 68 Indian fishers were arrested in December and later released in January after the Ministry of External Affairs in India took up the issue with the Sri Lankan government. Ten of their trawler boats remain impounded in Sri Lankan fishing harbours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Maritime Boundary Line Sri Lanka Tamil Nadu TN fishermen
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp