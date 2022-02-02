STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin asks Kerala to maintain Siruvani Dam water level

Writes to Pinarayi, seeks to ensure uninterrupted supply for Kovai

Water being discharged through a spillway at Siruvani dam | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to direct Kerala authorities to maintain the storage of Siruvani dam at its full capacity - i.e 878.50m to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Coimbatore corporation and surrounding areas. 

In a letter to Kerala CM, Stalin said, “If storage of Siruvani dam is not maintained to full capacity, the Coimbatore Corporation will be affected in the ensuing summer.” He explained for the past three years, in spite of adequate rainfall in the Siruvani catchment, the Kerala irrigation department has been maintaining the level in the dam at 877.0m instead of it full level of 878.50m.

Due to the lowering of level by 1.50m, only 528 mcft could be stored against the capacity of 650 mcft resulting in a storage loss of 122 mcft (19 per cent of total storage). Only 85 MLD of water could be supplied from the scheme as against 101.40 MLD.

Despite repeated requests from TN, the Kerala Irrigation department has not taken steps to maintain the level of the Siruvani dam at full capacity. Stalin added the Kerala Irrigation department has controlled the IV valve of Intake Tower from January 3 and that they can’t regulate the flow of Intake Tower IV valve until further orders from Kerala Government.

TN and Kerala had agreed in 1973, to supply 1.30 tmc annually (July 1 to June 30) to Coimbatore for water for 99 years. 

Will protect TN’s rights over Mullaiperiyar: Water Min
Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Tuesday said TN will take legal steps to protect TN’s rights over the Mullaiperiyar dam. In a statement, he took exception to the CWC’s view that new examination over the dam’s security is needed. He pointed out the SC and agencies of the Centre reiterated that the dam was safe. TN will put forth its arguments before the SC and will file a response to CWC by February 4.

