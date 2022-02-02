STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Strike to continue till privatisation is revoked, say Puducherry power sector workers

They say the protest will continue till Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Power Minister A Namassivayam withdraw the privatisation move.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Employees of Puducherry Electricity department protest aginst the government's privatisation move

Employees of Puducherry Electricity department protest aginst the government's privatization move. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The employees of Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) began their indefinite strike on Tuesday in protest against the Centre's move to privatise power distribution and transmission in Puducherry. Around 2,000 workers joined the strike across the Union Territory.

They say the protest will continue till Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Power Minister A Namassivayam withdraw the privatisation move. Responding to the strike-call given by Electricity Engineers and Employees Privatisation Protest Committee (EEEPPC), workers in all the four regions have halted work in all PED offices, sub-stations and installations. After police prevented employees from assembling at the Head Office in Puducherry, they assembled at the Sonampalayam Junction, near the Head Office.

Trade union leaders of power sector employees from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu arrived in the morning to join the protest. Led by C Arul Murugan, EEEPPC President  and P Velmurugan, General Secretary, protesters condemned the Union BJP government as well as the AINRC led-NDA government in Puducherry for supporting the Centre.

According to the workers, "We have been appointed as government employees and we want to retire as government employees. There will be no compromise on that." The employees will not attend to any problems, participate in bill collections and also will not be responsible for the consequences, they added. If the government takes action including evoking provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), the EEEPCC leaders asserted they were ready to face consequences.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at all offices and installations of the PED to prevent unlawful activities.

Opposition holds demonstration in Puducherry against privatisation of power sector

The Opposition parties, led by DMK, organised a demonstration at Anna Salai on Tuesday, demanding the government withdraw its move to privatise the Union Territory's power sector.  

Former Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy contended that privatisation of the PED -- involved in power transmission and distribution -- will affect all sections of society. He added that instead of remaining silent, Chief Minister N Rangasamy must write to the Central government. During his tenure, Narayanasamy said, a resolution -- against the privatisation move -- had been adopted in Assembly, which Rangasamy and Power minister A Namassivayam supported then.

Meanwhile, power outages occurred in isolated areas in Puducherry, including parts of Solai Nagar and Busy Street, leading to public protests.

The Opposition also called on Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum on the matter.

Former Minister SP Sivakumar of DMK, PCC president and former Minister AV Subramanian, CPI State Secretary AM Saleem, CPM District Secretary R Rajangam and VCK leader Devapozhilan  met the L-G. They pointed out the disadvantages of privatisation of the power sector, which makes profit in the UT, and urged the government to drop the move, Rajangam told mediapersons.

On the other hand, BJP State President V Swaminathan said, the privatisation in Puducherry will be good for the people. Citing the case of Delhi, he said while the capital is not under BJP rule (but under AAP government), privatisation of power has benefited society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Electricity Department Puducherry Electricity Department strike
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp