STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Assets of TN minister Anitha Radhakrishnan worth Rs 6.5 crore attached

The action, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was taken after the ED launched a probe based on an FIR registered by the DVAC,

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment, Credit

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 6.5 crore belong to Tamil Nadu Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and members of his family. 

The action, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was taken after the ED launched a probe based on an FIR registered by the DVAC, Thoothukudi Detachment, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the minister for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2 crore between May 14, 2001 and March 31, 2006, ED sources said. Radhakrishnan was housing minister at the time in the then AIADMK government. He was expelled from the AIADMK in 2009 and later joined the DMK.  

During the course of its investigation, ED has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties (including 160 acres of land and residential properties) worth Rs 1 crore (purchase value) acquired by Radhakrishnan in that five-year-period in the names of his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Tamil Nadu Anitha R Radhakrishnan
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp