Assets of TN minister Anitha Radhakrishnan worth Rs 6.5 crore attached

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 6.5 crore belong to Tamil Nadu Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and members of his family.

The action, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was taken after the ED launched a probe based on an FIR registered by the DVAC, Thoothukudi Detachment, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the minister for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2 crore between May 14, 2001 and March 31, 2006, ED sources said. Radhakrishnan was housing minister at the time in the then AIADMK government. He was expelled from the AIADMK in 2009 and later joined the DMK.

During the course of its investigation, ED has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties (including 160 acres of land and residential properties) worth Rs 1 crore (purchase value) acquired by Radhakrishnan in that five-year-period in the names of his family members.