STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Frame scheme to eradicate Seemai Karuvelam trees: HC

The bench said that there is no point in constituting expert committees one after another. The scheme should be submitted within two weeks, it said.

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By PTI

CHENNAI: A full bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame a scheme to eradicate the 'Seemai Karuvelam' trees (prosopis juliflora) throughout the State.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justices N Sathish Kumar and P D Audikesavalu gave the direction, while passing further interim orders on a PIL seeking removal of the trees, filed in 2015.

Rejecting a plea from the State seeking more time to constitute an expert panel to study the issue, the bench said that there is no point in constituting expert committees one after another. The scheme should be submitted within two weeks, it said.

Earlier, the bench asked the government as to why not the scheme for eradicating the trees from the State in a time bound manner be framed after obtaining opinions from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad.

The funds granted for MGNREGS could be used for the eradication of the trees. There would be no use in cutting the trees as they would grow again. The trees, largely seen in Southern districts, affected the ground water table and spoiled the fertility of the land, it added.

The matter stands adjourned for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court MHC Tamil Nadu Seemai Karuvelam'
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp