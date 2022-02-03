STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry power staff suspend stir after CM Rangasamy’s assurances

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has assured to explore the pros and cons of privatisation of the power sector and re-negotiate it with the Central government.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has assured to explore the pros and cons of privatisation of the power sector and re-negotiate it with the Central government. He said an appropriate decision will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

Power Minister A Namassivayam released the statement after the conclusion of a meeting held on Wednesday between representatives of Electricity Engineers and Employees Privatisation Protest Committee, and the CM, himself and others. Following CM’s assurance, the employees of Electricity department has temporarily suspended their strike.

 Earlier, Namassivayam said the government has decided to discuss the issue of privatisation of power distribution and transmission with the Centre. The views expressed by employees, leaders on privatisation will be appraised to the Centre, said Namassivayam. 

The employees had gone on an indefinite strike from February 1 demanding withdrawal of the move to privatise power distribution and transmission in Puducherry. The Electricity Engineers and employees Privatisation Protest committee General Secretary P Velmurugan said the chief minister has assured not to pursue the move till it is taken up with the Central government.

