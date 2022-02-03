STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tapioca farmers in Dharmapuri worry over dipping price, urge govt to announce MSP

Thanks to the abundant North-East monsoon, which brought 468.5 mm of rainfall to the district, the yield of tapioca increased substantially. However, the price has dipped because of the supply glut.

Published: 03rd February 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tapioca

Image of tapioca used for representational purpose (File Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh/EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the State government to fix procurement prices for tapioca similar to that of sugarcane and paddy. They alleged that poor pricing from sago manufacturers is crippling their livelihood.

Tapioca is cultivated in over 12,000 hectares across the district. Thanks to the abundant North-East monsoon, which brought 468.5 mm of rainfall to the district, the yield of tapioca increased substantially. However, the price has dipped because of the supply glut.

Rajamurugan, a tapioca farmer from Sindhalpadi, said, “In areas surrounding Bommidi and Morappur, Tapioca is one of the most commonly cultivated crops. Naturally when there is more supply prices fall. However, this is increasingly concerning as we are not even able to tally our expenses with offered prices.”

K Chinnapaiyan, a farmer from Kadathur, said, “A bag of tapioca which is over 50 kg is only `290. But farmers have to spend nearly `15,000 to `18,000 to manage the fields, fertilisers, etc. The prices offered by sago industries are very low and farmers are severely affected.”

He added that the farmers have been requesting the State government to fix prices for tapioca similar to how they set yo price for sugarcane, but, no action has been taken yet. “This would at least give us a nominal price and ensure us a decent livelihood. In the present situation, we are only facing losses. If we had a good water source, we would boldly change cropping. But that is not possible,” he further said.

Officials in the agriculture department said they cannot comment on the State’s policy. "We could help the farmers to identify the market and help them sell their produce. But, as far as the price is concerned, we cannot decide on the matter.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tapioca sago manufacturers sugarcane paddy procurement prices
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp