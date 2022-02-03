Tapioca farmers in Dharmapuri worry over dipping price, urge govt to announce MSP

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the State government to fix procurement prices for tapioca similar to that of sugarcane and paddy. They alleged that poor pricing from sago manufacturers is crippling their livelihood.

Tapioca is cultivated in over 12,000 hectares across the district. Thanks to the abundant North-East monsoon, which brought 468.5 mm of rainfall to the district, the yield of tapioca increased substantially. However, the price has dipped because of the supply glut.

Rajamurugan, a tapioca farmer from Sindhalpadi, said, “In areas surrounding Bommidi and Morappur, Tapioca is one of the most commonly cultivated crops. Naturally when there is more supply prices fall. However, this is increasingly concerning as we are not even able to tally our expenses with offered prices.”

K Chinnapaiyan, a farmer from Kadathur, said, “A bag of tapioca which is over 50 kg is only `290. But farmers have to spend nearly `15,000 to `18,000 to manage the fields, fertilisers, etc. The prices offered by sago industries are very low and farmers are severely affected.”

He added that the farmers have been requesting the State government to fix prices for tapioca similar to how they set yo price for sugarcane, but, no action has been taken yet. “This would at least give us a nominal price and ensure us a decent livelihood. In the present situation, we are only facing losses. If we had a good water source, we would boldly change cropping. But that is not possible,” he further said.

Officials in the agriculture department said they cannot comment on the State’s policy. "We could help the farmers to identify the market and help them sell their produce. But, as far as the price is concerned, we cannot decide on the matter.”