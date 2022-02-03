STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Transwomen hit the ground running in TN urban local body polls

She appeals to voters with her identity as a strength. “We have no family and hence we will engage ourselves completely in public service.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rajamma

Rajamma

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “So far, you have given opportunities to men and women. Please give transpersons too a chance,” says 32-year-old N Jayadevi, who is contesting as the AIADMK candidate in Ward No 112 (Kodambakkam area). She is the only transperson fielded by the opposition party in Chennai corporation so far.

She appeals to voters with her identity as a strength. “We have no family and hence we will engage ourselves completely in public service. Don’t think that I am from an opposition party. I will fight for your rights and do my best for the people.”

Though transpersons have contested in elections in the State earlier, their representation in politics still remains very low. Jayadevi is one of the few who are actively involved in politics. Jayadevi, who studied up to Class 12, recalls that her parents were staunch supporters of the AIADMK and she was christened by Jayalalithaa as Jayadevi.

“I joined the AIADMK in 2008 and from 2012, I have been working as an office-bearer. In 2014, Amma (Jayalalithaa) appointed me as the commissioner for holding party’s internal elections in rural areas in Chengam in the Tiruvannamalai district.”

She is now serving as the deputy secretary of the women’s wing of the party’s South Chennai northeast district unit. She said she had served as a member of the welfare board for transpersons during the previous AIADMK regime and was involved in addressing public issues.

Rajamma alias Rathi, an office-bearer of the BJP’s art and culture wing, is so far the only transperson fielded by BJP in Chennai. She is contesting in ward No 76. Rajamma is full of confidence since she has been engaged in public service for a long time and says she knew people’s day-to-day problems well.

“Representatives of the DMK and AIADMK elected from this ward have failed to fulfil the needs of the people in the past. So, I am promising the people that I would work for them genuinely,” Rajamma told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK transpersons urban local body polls Tamil Nadu
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp