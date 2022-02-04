DMK denies ticket to mayor aspirant in Coimbatore, cadre taken by surprise

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK's list of candidates for CCMC elections, which was released on Thursday, has left many supporters surprised. The party is contesting in 74 out of 100 wards.

The denial of ticket to women's wing district deputy secretary Meena Jayakumari is notable as it was widely speculated that she will be the among the frontrunners for the post of mayor. Much before the candidate list was announced, Meena opened an election office in Ward 57 and started canvassing. However, the party has fielded P Santhamani in the ward.

Nivedha, 22, daughter of Coimbatore DMK Rural East district In-charge Maruthamalai Senathipathi, is the youngest candidate fielded by the party. A PG student, she will contest in ward 97. Lakshmi Ilancheliyan, wife of DMK's urban East district in-charge N Karthik, has been fielded in ward 52.

Party workers in ward 77, led by Mathiyalagan, ward secretary in Selvapuram staged a protest opposing S Rajalakshmi as candidate. Similarly, a protest was staged in ward 84 at GM Nagar Junction opposing candidate.

Also, expressing disappointment on the candidate list for Pollachi, women's wing district functionary Shanumuga Priya released an audio on social media alleging the district level functionary for allotting seats to their relatives especially women in their families.