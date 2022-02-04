STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Doctors flag missed cancer diagnosis as public put off screening

The pandemic has affected cancer care, as access became an issue. Now, even though things are getting better, people are still hesitant to come for screening, say doctors.

Published: 04th February 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: When Covid-19 slammed our healthcare system and knocked it down like a feather, it overwhelmingly affected the cancer treatment process.

The pandemic has affected cancer care, as access became an issue. Now, even though things are getting better, people are still hesitant to come for screening, say doctors.

"Screening has been significantly affected due to Covid-19. People are not coming for elective screening, as they think that it is not very urgent. Unless we do screening, we cannot detect pre-malignant cases or do early diagnosis. The effect of this will be seen only after two years when we see patients, who might come in their advanced stages," said Dr G Govindaraj, Managing Director, Harshamitra Super Speciality Cancer Centre & Research Institute.

Doctors said that lockdown is also an issue for people coming from faraway places.

This year's theme for World Cancer Day, which is celebrated on February 4, is 'Close the Care Gap'. The theme has been chosen to raise awareness about the equity gap that affects almost everyone, in high as well as low and middle-income countries, costing lives.

Dr S Suresh Kumar, Associate Professor of Department of Medical Oncology, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchy, said, "The theme for Cancer Day this year is to reduce the cancer care gap. We need to provide affordable and accessible care. Access was largely affected during the first and second wave of the pandemic."

Dr Balaji Ramani, Senior Consultant, Department of Surgical Oncology, MGM Healthcare, said, "We will know the impact of this in three to four years down the line. Whatever could have been diagnosed early, might advance later. Follow-ups are also down; even regular patients are not coming for follow-ups."

Doctors are worried if patients don't come for follow-ups, it might lead to cancer relapse. People are hesitating to come due to the pandemic risks, they added.

Doctors have asked people to go for regular check-ups and get consulted if they notice any significant change. "People should be aware of themselves and their bodies. One must be able to detect changes such as lumps in the breasts, or lumps anywhere else. We are seeing an increase in breast cancer cases. If detected early, the treatment becomes easy," said Dr Ratna Devi, Radiation Oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 healthcare system cancer treatment process
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp