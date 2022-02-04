Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament speech on TN goes viral, sparks social media slugfest

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s fiery speech in the Parliament on Tuesday has triggered a heated social media debate in the State. During his speech, Gandhi asserted India is an “Union of States” and that “a brother from Tamil Nadu has the same right as his sister from Maharashtra.” The Congress leader added: “It is a partnership, not a kingdom. You will never in your entire life, rule over the people of Tamil Nadu.” Later, when reporters asked why he mentioned Tamil Nadu in his speech, Gandhi replied, “Main Tamil hoon na (I am a Tamil).”

His speech went viral on social media and Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked Gandhi on Twitter for “voicing the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament.” It also drew a sharp reaction from BJP State unit chief K Annamalai, who slammed Gandhi and said “Congress is in ICU” in the State.

The Congress leader’s speech also sparked a pitched social media battle between Twitterati on both sides of the political spectrum. Right-wing activists recalled the last phase of the Eelam War which left thousands of Tamils killed while Left-wing supporters hit back saying if Congress is in ICU, the BJP is in the mortuary. The tweets of Stalin and Annamalai and the video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech were shared and liked by thousands on social media.

Veteran Journalist and political observer T Koodalarasan welcomed Rahul Gandhi’s speech and said it should be welcomed by all regional parties since one of the national parties, which has the potential to rule the country, has accepted that India is a union of States.

Another known political observer, Tharasu Shyam told TNIE, “The Congress has now realised the basic sentiments of Tamils after they lost power in the State five decades ago. Now, they are taking efforts to educate the other national party BJP about Tamil Nadu.” However, political observer Raveenthran Duraisamy commented, “It shows the Congress is more dependent on regional parties and it would decrease its bargaining power in upcoming elections.”

Twitter camaraderie

After Chief Minister MK Stalin praised Rahul Gandhi on Twitter for “his rousing speech,” the Congress leader replied, “I have no doubt that our shared belief in the pluralistic, federal and cooperative idea of India will triumph.”