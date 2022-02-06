STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bid to smuggle idol to Germany foiled

The Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu police on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a Ramar idol to Germany. It was seized from a logistics firm in the city on Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu police on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a Ramar idol to Germany. It was seized from a logistics firm in the city on Friday. Based on a tip-off, IG Dinakaran and team raided the firm in Alandur and seized the stone idol, which was two feet in height with a pedestal and one foot in width.

The police suspect it to be an antique piece stolen from elsewhere and worth over Rs 1 crore. Its origin is yet to be ascertained. As the shipping firm did not have valid documents, the idol was seized and further investigation is on to find its source and destination. 

“After we receive the details of the sender, they will have a few days to submit the relevant documents. An expert team has also been called to ascertain the age of the idol, a senior police officer said.  The latest seizure comes in the wake of the Idol Wing confiscating an emerald lingam from a family residing at Arulananda Nagar in Thanjavur, a month ago.

Based on the information that idols were hoarded at a house in Arulananda Nagar, Idol Wing officers raided the place. After interrogation, the idol in a bank locker was produced before the investigating team.
Meanwhile, on January 10, the Idol Wing CID police had seized 11 idols, including eight antique pieces, from an artefact shop in Mamallapuram. 

The police had also arrested Javed Shah, a native of Srinagar in Kashmir, who was running the shop, for its illegal possession. Shah and the idols were sent to the court. Experts estimated the value of idols at Rs 30-40 crore. The seized idols included Krishna playing the flute, Narthana Vinayagar and Ravana with 10 heads.

