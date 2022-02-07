Tamil Nadu's godfather IAS officer solemnises tsunami survivor's wedding

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan presided over the wedding of a girl he has been fostering since she lost her parents in the 2004 tsunami, which wreaked havoc on coastal areas and claimed thousands of lives. Nagapattinam district was the worst affected in the state and five-year-old Sowmya's parents were among those who lost their lives. She was reportedly found from debris in Velankanni.

After receiving reports of several children being orphaned, the State government opened a home named Annai Sathya Government Home for Children near Velipalayam. The children were admitted to the home in the months that followed. Sowmya also found a refuge there and grew up under the guardianship of Radhakrishnan.

M Girija, a 57-year-old teacher and superintendent in-charge of the home, said, "Whenever Radhakrishnan sir visited Nagapattinam, he stopped at the children’s home to meet all the inmates. All the children affected by tsunami have grown up now and moved away. Some are even married while some are still pursuing studies."

Sowmya left the home to pursue BA in Economics at ADM College for Women. She was supported by a child welfare committee member, Malarvizhi, and late social worker Suriyakala. Sowmya, now 22, married K Subash, a technician from Tiruppur, on Sunday. Radhakrishnan and his family participated and presided over the marriage by giving the mangalsutra to the couple. The Health Secretary recollected and shared some of his memories with Sowmya.

"Sowmya is not only our daughter but also Nagapattinam's daughter. I am very happy and emotional to see her getting married," Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express. Collector A Arun Thamburaj and SP G Jawahar also were also present and wished the newlywed couple.