DMK captures Periya Negamam town panchayat

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even before votes are polled, DMK has captured Periya Negamam town panchayat in Pollachi, as eight of its candidates won unopposed. AIADMK candidates withdraw their nominations in these wards. Interestingly, Ravi Ramasamy of the AIADMK is among the nine candidates who have been elected unopposed in the 15 wards. He had filed nomination to contest in ward 9.

AIADMK candidates who had filed nominations ward 3,6,7,8,11,12, and 14 withdrew their nomination on Monday. Former chairman P Somasundaram, who was given ticket by the AIADMK to contest in ward 10 did not file nomination this time. All the candidate are from a particular community.

According to party sources, it was an unwritten rule in Periya Negamam to make way for contestants from the ruling party to occupy the town panchayat.

"In 2011, candidates from AIADMK were elected unopposed in 14 out of the 15 wards in the town panchayat. During the time, a DMK candidate R Sakkaravarthi from 3rd ward in the panchayat was elected unopposed way," said an AIADMK functionary.

"Both sides believe that only candidates from the ruling party can fulfil needs of the town panchayat. Before our candidates withdrew nominations, Pollachi Jayaraman (election in charge) tried to convince them to contest, but failed," he added.

When contacted, P Somasundaram, former chairman, told TNIE, "My health is frail and did not want to contest in the election. I do not know about the others (AIADMK candidates)."

Senior AIADMK leaders SP Velumani and Pollachi Jayaraman could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.