TN Assembly session on NEET to be telecast live

Members will discuss the issues raised by Governor RN Ravi over the NEET Bill passed by the Assembly on September 13, 2021.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling

Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The special session of the State Assembly to be held on Tuesday, to pass a Bill seeking exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the second time, will be telecast live. 

Members will discuss the issues raised by Governor RN Ravi over the NEET Bill passed by the Assembly on September 13, 2021. The BJP members in the House are expected to stoutly support NEET as they have in the past, and may stage a walkout.

While returning the NEET Bill passed in September last, the Governor had said it was against the interests of students, especially those from rural areas and poor backgrounds. Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of most political parties in the State took strong exception to the Governor’s action of returning the Bill.

At a meeting of legislature parties, it was decided to convene a special session of the State Assembly to discuss the issues raised by the Governor and to resend the Bill to him to forward to the President. Legal experts say the Governor will have to forward the Bill to the President when it is sent to him again.

