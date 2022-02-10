Centre to seek TN, Karnataka’s consensus on Mekedatu dam

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Centre will form a consensus between TN and Karnataka before approving the Mekedatu Project, said Union Minister of State for Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Ministry of Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel.

Speaking at a conference at the party office on Wednesday, Patel said, “The issue will be solved by taking a midway path. Striking a balance between two States in sharing river resources is our duty.” This comes after the Union Budget had announced the linking of five rivers, namely Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar and Pennar-Cauvery, Damanganga-Pinjal and Par-Tapi-Narmada.

The DPR was prepared and the work of providing Central Assistance for the commencement of work will start soon with agreement from States. Meanwhile, work has started with Ken-Betwa basin and surplus basin, he said. Patel sounded positive about the UT government’s plea to link rivers Sankarabarani, Then Penniyar and Mattalar with the river links in Tamil Nadu which are close to these rivers.

Stating the Budget allocated `60,000 crore to provide drinking water connection to all households, he said there is no cap on funds for States. Each State, based on requirements in this regard, can seek fund. The target is to provide a connection to 38 crore houses this year, he said. With 2023 having been declared as the year of coarse cereals and India, traditional producers of cereals can meet global demands. Capital funds as financial assistance for the setting up of start-ups associated with agriculture will be provided through NABARD.