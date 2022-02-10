Covid-19: Health workers struggle with Tiruchy city's vaccine hesitancy 

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the city last Saturday, February 5, 2022, hoped to see a footfall of 25,000 in its camps, and additional efforts were even taken by the civic body to achieve the same. However, the actual numbers only translated to around a fourth of the target, with the coverage of those having taken both the doses of the vaccine not even improving by a 1% rise.

Health workers offer the multiple “reasons” residents cite for avoiding the jab. While the Corporation organised the 21st mega vaccination drive in 200 places, the vaccine coverage data till February 8 showed 6,46,188 residents of the eligible adult population at 7,14,997 as having taken the first dose, and 5,14,950 residents, the second jab. On February 3, the numbers stood at 6,44,268 and 5,10,494 respectively. This means even after a mega vaccination drive, only 1,920 more residents took the first jab and 4,456, their second jab.

"Residents in the age group of 18 to 25 are citing their plans for marriage, and fear whether vaccination would cause infertility. Similarly, in the age group of 25 to 45, many of them are the sole breadwinners of their families, and they fear the possible side effects from taking the vaccine, and over who would take care of their family were something to happen to them. The misinformation circulating in social media is creating such fear and our team is trying its best to convince more residents to take the vaccine. On average, the Corporation's Covid control cell contacts about 3,000 residents a day and clears their doubts," a health official said.

Despite the civic body’s efforts, it hasn’t translated to significant results. Health workers say it is because the public no longer fears Covid-19. They even mention residents scolding them for repeatedly requesting them to take the jab. A health worker shares the experience of his colleague.

"One of our doctors had to spend about two hours with a barber to convince him to take the jab. The barber was very angry and said that the lockdown and similar safety measures had affected his livelihood. He also questioned how the third wave dropped within a short time. The doctor had to thus spend much time trying to convince him," the health worker said.

When asked, a resident, who has not taken the second jab, said that he is avoiding the vaccine as he is not facing any health issues. "Many who took the vaccine also got infected. Why should I take the second jab then?" he asked. The initial measures like lucky draws and giving away gifts to encourage residents to take the vaccine also cannot be revisited to improve vaccine coverage, officials said.

"It is an additional burden as officials have to find sponsors. If the third wave created a huge impact, many would have rushed to the vaccination camps to take the jab," an official said. “Even if a worker in a shop hasn’t taken the vaccine, we can only request them to take it,” the official added. Senior officials, however, said that efforts are on to improve vaccination coverage.