DMK govt has earned wrath of TN people: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said within a short span of time, the DMK government has earned the wrath of the people on many counts, and this government did not bring in any new welfare schemes for them.

Addressing a campaign meeting for the elections to urban local bodies at Tambaram, Palaniswami also charged that the DMK government is planning to close down Amma Canteens gradually. He said already, the number of workers for Amma Canteens and the quantity of materials given to these canteens have been reduced. Certain ministers have expressed the view that these canteens should be closed.

When former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa launched Amma Canteens, leaders from various States visited Tamil Nadu to know how these canteens work so that they could emulate it in their States. These canteens are catering to the needs of workers and the poor, he said.

Campaigning in Avadi municipal corporation areas, Palaniswami recalled that during the previous AIADMK government, DA hike was effected for State government employees whenever the Central government increased DA for its employees. But now, the DMK government had refused to give DA hike for the period of July-December, 2021 citing financial crunch faced by the government. The AIADMK leader also charged that robberies and murders have gone up during the DMK rule.