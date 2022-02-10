No bail for Kerala bishop, priests in illegal sand mining case
TIRUNELVELI: A Judicial Magistrate court has dismissed the bail petition moved by a bishop and five priests from Kerala, arrested by CB-CID on charges of illegal sand mining. Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios (69) and five priests — George Samuel (56), Shaji Thomas (58), Jijo James (37), Jose Sama Kala (69) and Jose Kalaviyal (53)— were arrested on Saturday for illegal sand mining in Pottal near Kallidaikurichi. The Bishop and Jose Sama Kala were later admitted at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital after they reported of illness.