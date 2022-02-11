STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid fall in COVID cases, poll body lifts campaign curbs for TN urban local body elections

Candidates and political parties are allowed to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm from Friday onwards, said a statement from the SEC

Published: 11th February 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

voting, election

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the rate of transmission and number of cases of COVID-19 decreasing day after day, the State Election Commission has relaxed the restrictions imposed for campaigning for the urban local body elections.
 
Candidates and political parties are allowed to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm from Friday onwards, said a statement from the SEC. Earlier, campaigns between 8 pm and 8 am were not permitted.
 
Further, the SEC permitted the conduct of road shows, padayatras, processions and cycle rallies without prescribing the maximum number of participants.
 
“Candidates and political parties shall conduct public events complying with the guidelines given by the respective district administration or Chennai Corporation. The parties should also inform the campaign location of star campaigners to the district administration well in advance,” added the SEC.
 
Campaigning for the elections is permitted till 6 pm on February 17. Polling for electing ward members for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats will be held on February 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN urban local body polls
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp