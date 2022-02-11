Amid fall in COVID cases, poll body lifts campaign curbs for TN urban local body elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the rate of transmission and number of cases of COVID-19 decreasing day after day, the State Election Commission has relaxed the restrictions imposed for campaigning for the urban local body elections.



Candidates and political parties are allowed to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm from Friday onwards, said a statement from the SEC. Earlier, campaigns between 8 pm and 8 am were not permitted.



Further, the SEC permitted the conduct of road shows, padayatras, processions and cycle rallies without prescribing the maximum number of participants.



“Candidates and political parties shall conduct public events complying with the guidelines given by the respective district administration or Chennai Corporation. The parties should also inform the campaign location of star campaigners to the district administration well in advance,” added the SEC.



Campaigning for the elections is permitted till 6 pm on February 17. Polling for electing ward members for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats will be held on February 19.