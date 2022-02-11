Private crusher unit engulfs Tamil Nadu's Eraiyur village in dust and pollution

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Four months have passed by since residents of K Eraiyur in the district, unable to bear the pollution their movement caused, forcefully diverted the trucks -- by the dozens -- of a private crusher unit functioning out of their village. Their suffering, however, continues, as they point to sleepless nights and health issues from the perennial blanket of dust the village is engulfed in from the functioning of the crusher unit.



While the trucks of the crusher unit, which has been functioning for over 21 years, have been taking an alternative route, reportedly passing through private tracts of land, villagers say their houses and vehicles continue to be covered in dust generated by the blue metal plant. A petition was even submitted with the pollution control board and the district collector in connection with the issue three weeks ago, but residents claim no action has been taken so far.



M Selvam, a resident, said, "The crusher unit operates throughout the day, thereby spreading the dust it spews, and covering the village in it. There is no large gap between our house and the unit. Fearing the dust, we keep our doors and windows closed. Otherwise, we would not be able to even eat or sleep."



Claiming that one’s eyes can’t be kept open for long owing to the dust, Selvam further said, “The air here is also highly polluted as it looks dusty always. Besides, we, including our children, suffer from it and frequently visit the hospital with cough and cold issues.”



Another resident, P Perumal, said, "They do not spray water on the machine to prevent the dust from flying. If we ask the crusher workers, they threaten to have us vacated from our houses. We live here in fear and trouble."



When contacted, a pollution control board official said, "We will take action after inspecting the issue."