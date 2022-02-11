STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six Rameswaram fishers captured by Lankan Navy return home

Six among the 43 Rameswaram fishermen, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in December last year, returned home on Thursday night.

A boat seized from Nagapattinam fishermen. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Six among the 43 Rameswaram fishermen, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in December last year, returned home on Thursday night. They were among the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen who were handed over by the Sri Lankan authorities in Chennai earlier in the day. 

Speaking to TNIE, an official with the fisheries department said, “Nine Tamil fishermen including six from Rameswaram were handed over at Chennai airport in the morning. After completing formalities, the three fishermen from Pudhukottai district reached their hometown in the evening while the six others from Rameswaram reached their home in night. The remaining 37 Rameswaram fishermen are expected to return in a couple of days.”

The six Rameswaram fishermen include K Maria Smileson (30) from Thangachimadam, B Kalanjiya Shankar (43) from Rameswaram, M Sakthivel (37) from Kadaladi, K Malaiyan (48) from Kombuthi, R Jeyaganesh (24) from Santhankudi and A Edward Henry (32) from Thangachimadam. The three Pudukottai fishermen were Santhosh, Pradeep and Veerapandi. 

On December 18, 43 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing into the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing in six trawlers.

Rail roko today
Demanding early release of 11 fishers from Rameswaram who were arrested by the SL Navy  on February 7, a group of fishers are planning a rail roko by blocking the Chennai-Rameswaram Sethu Express on Friday

