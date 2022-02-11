Three days after being assaulted by caste Hindus in Coimbatore, SC worker dies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Scheduled Caste man, who was allegedly assaulted by a gang of caste Hindu people at Ponnakani near Sultanpet three days ago, died on Thursday. Seven were arrested following his death.

M Kesavan (47) a daily wage labourer, was returning home on Monday evening on a motorcycle. When he reached Panapatti – Ponnakanni road, he lost control of the bike and rammed into a moped. The moped rider Mayilsamy, a milk vendor, fell on the road and suffered minor injuries.

Kesavan reportedly left the place without seeking an apology from Mayilsamy. Around 7 pm, a 14-member gang entered his house and questioned him for not apologising. Also, they abused and assaulted Kesavan and his wife. He suffered serious injuries on the head and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Sultanpet police registered a case against the gang under sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 323, 427, 355, 307 of IPC and a few sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Seven caste Hindus were arrested, while hunt is on for seven others who are absconding. Based on a counter-complaint, Kesavan and his son K Selvakumar (28) were also booked on the charges of attempting to murder a woman M Gokilamani (32) of Edayarpalayam near Sulur.