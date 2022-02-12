STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Digging to recommence at Maligaimedu site for more archaeological evidence

He also built Brihadeeswarar Temple there as an example of the architecture of Chola empire, which has been declared a protected monument.

Published: 12th February 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates the next phase of excavations at Keezhadi and its cluster villagers and Maligaimedu through video conference on Friday | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin also inaugurated the second phase of excavation at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district, through video conference on Friday. Gangaikondacholapuram was established by King Rajendra Chola after his victorious expedition to the Gangetic plains. He also built Brihadeeswarar Temple there as an example of the architecture of Chola empire, which has been declared a protected monument.

Archaeological excavations in Maligaimedu were carried out in 1980, 1981, 1985, 1987, 1991 and 2010, during which remains of Chola palaces were found. Pottery, roof tiles, iron nails, ornate stones, bracelets, bells, ivory carvings and coins were unearthed. 

Last year, the State government ordered excavations at Gangaikonda Cholapuram,  Maligaimedu and its surrounding areas near Jayankondam. Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) officials began the first phase of the work, which lasted until September 2021. A two-storey wall and drain-like structure were discovered during the excavation.

Following the approval of the Central Archaeological Department for the second phase of excavations, Stalin inaugurated the work on Friday. State Backward Classes Welfare Minister SS Sivasankar and Collector P Ramana Saraswathi inspected the excavation.

TNSDA site director S Nandakumar told TNIE, “The purpose of this excavation is to discover the architecture of the city and palace at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, the capital of Rajendra Chola. We have to dig further to find brick structures. This is the largest Chola monument in Tamil Nadu if we find the bricks structure here. So far, the excavations have been done on a small scale. This year, it is going to be on a large scale. The work will continue until September.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Maligaimedu King Rajendra Chola
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp