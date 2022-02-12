Keezhadi: Stalin kicks off 8th phase of excavations

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The eighth phase of excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages in Sivaganga was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday through video conference. Talking to mediapersons at Keezhadi, Minister for Rural Development KR Periakaruppan said the previous phases of excavation proved the significance of the sites, but the Archaeological Survey of India became uninterested after the first three phases.

He added that Stalin, who was then the opposition leader, would always visit the site and insist on the need to continue the excavation. After coming to power, he allocated Rs 5 crore for the excavations. “As construction of the on-site museum is almost over and interior works are underway, it would soon be open for the public,” he said.

Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy said excavation is on at Keezhadi and its three cluster villages — Agaram, Konthagai and Manalur. Sources said authorities concerned have cleaned the sites for excavation as officials would start the works soon. The excavation at three other sites would also begin in the coming days. The eighth phase in Keezhadi and cluster villages will continue till September 30.

The on-site and open-site museum works are in full swing, added the sources. Chief Minister MK Stalin, in presence of Chief Secretary Dr V Irai Anbu and chief minister’s secretary T Udhayachandran inaugurated the excavation from Chennai. Minister Periakaruppan, Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy and Manamadurai MLA A Tamilarasi attended the event at Keezhadi.