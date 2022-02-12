STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain, a mixed bag for farmers in Cauvery delta

The widespread rains in the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur since the early hours of Friday have come as a mixed bag for farmers in the region.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: The widespread rains in the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur since the early hours of Friday have come as a mixed bag for farmers in the region. The “moderate” rains have affected the pace of paddy harvest, farmers said.

The ready-to-harvest Samba crop, which was standing until Thursday, fell with the rains, said Murugesan T, a farmer. Pointing to the recently harvested paddy being kept in the open near direct purchase centres, Murugesan said, “Though it is covered with tarpaulin sheets, rainwater seeps through the bottom, increasing the moisture content of paddy.” S Sivakumar of Manathidal said the rains would lead to pollen shedding in the standing crop in his village, thereby resulting in a decrease in yield.
However, the rains have spelt cheer for those who have already harvested paddy and sown pulses.

Comments

