Tamil Nadu almost back to normal from February 16 as govt lifts most COVID restrictions

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a few months, Tamil Nadu will be back to near normalcy from February 16 as the state government will be lifting most of the restrictions imposed when the COVID caseload increased.

LKG, UKG and playschools can function from February 16 while exhibitions can be organised in the state from the same date.

Extending the lockdown norms till March 2, the Chief Minister said 200 people will be allowed for weddings and related events. For death-related events, 100 people will be allowed.

Since the Chief Minister said, "All other restrictions imposed earlier for prevention of COVID earlier will be lifted", 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed from February 16 in the following places: theatres, hotels, malls, gyms, lodges, textile and jewellery shops, salons, spas, beauty parlours, bakeries, lodges, entertainment/amusement parks and indoor sports stadia.

However, the bar on social, cultural and political meetings where people gather in large numbers will continue. Apart from restrictions imposed for preventing the spread of COVID, other restrictions are lifted, he added.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, health experts and senior officials.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said, the COVID caseload which stood at 30,744 on January 22, has come down to 3,086 on February 11. The government is ready with the medical infrastructure to treat those afflicted with this infection.

Considering the reduced number of new COVID cases, future of students, employment opportunities for the people and the need to enable the public to return to normal life, the government had already announced many concessions, he said.