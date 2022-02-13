Dip in cases shows Covid wave ending in TN: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gradual dip in the Covid-19 cases in the State is indicating the end of the third wave, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday. The State recorded 2,812 cases on the day, with the test positivity rate coming down from 5.93 per cent on February 5 to 2.65 per cent on the day.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has, however, instructed the district collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation officials to sensitise people in the districts as the reduction in the number of cases is also followed by a drastic fall in the adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among people.

“The occupancy of the 1.33 lakh allocated beds for Covid in the State is now 2.6 per cent. Only 31 per cent of oxygen beds and 5 per cent ICU beds are occupied. The bed occupancy has been substantially less in this wave and it has been mainly attributed to vaccination levels and adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour,” said Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the Health Department vaccinated 7.36 lakh people in the 22nd mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held on Saturday.“Of the 12,525 panchayats in Tamil Nadu, 2,792 have completed 100 per cent vaccination of first dose. Similarly, of the 121 municipalities in the State, 24 municipalities have been 100 per cent vaccinated,” said Subramanian.

According to the Health Department data, the State has vaccinated a total of 7,36,708 people of which 1,39,587 received the first dose and 5,69,744 people received the second dose and 27,377 received the booster dose (precaution dose).

As on Saturday, 91.7 per cent people in the State have received the first dose and 71.32 per cent have received the second dose.Through the last 21 mega vaccination camps, the State had vaccinated over 9 crore people. There will be no mega vaccination drive in the State next Saturday due to the local body polls, said a press release.