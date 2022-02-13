Most of Tamil Nadu's Covid curbs to end on February 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will almost be completely out of Covid curbs as the State government on Saturday decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, hotels, malls, gyms, lodges, textile and jewellery shops, salons, spas, beauty parlours, bakeries, entertainment/amusement parks and indoor sports stadia across the State from February 16 (Wednesday).

LKG and UKG classes, and playschools can function from February 16, and 200 people will be allowed for wedding and related events. Exhibitions can be organised and 100 people can take part in funerals.Chief Minister MK Stalin, who announced the extension of lockdown norms till March 2 after a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday, said the decision to ease curbs has been taken as Covid-19 caseload has dropped across TN.However, restrictions on social, cultural and political meetings where people gather in large numbers, and curbs imposed for preventing the spread of the virus will continue.

‘Relaxations were announced to restore normality’

The CM said the corona caseload, which stood at 30,744 on January 22, has come down to 3,086 on February 11. The government is ready with all medical facilities needed to treat the infected.The government had announced these relaxations considering the drop in infections, students’ future, employment opportunities, and to help restore normality, the CM said.