STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM says 'Rs 1,000 assistance for women' promise will be fulfilled soon

By facilitating recovery, the Rs 1,000 per month 'Women Right Assistance' would be provided soon to beneficiaries, he asserted. He would fulfill his poll promises for sure, he added.

Published: 13th February 2022 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday asserted that the assurance of Rs 1,000 per month 'Women Right Assistance' to women heads of families made in the run up to the 2021 Assembly election would also be fulfilled soon.

In his 'Let our governance blossom in local bodies too' virtual election address that was telecast live in several locations in Dindigul District, Stalin listed several projects implemented for this region during the DMK regime. Urban civic polls are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu on February 19.

Hitting out at the previous AIADMK regime for heavy borrowings causing Rs 5 lakh crore debt burden for Tamil Nadu and for passing on an 'empty' coffer to his party-led regime, the Chief Minister said efforts were on to facilitate a turnaround.

By facilitating recovery, the Rs 1,000 per month 'Women Right Assistance' would be provided soon to beneficiaries, he asserted. He would fulfill his poll promises for sure, he added.

Stalin blamed the previous AIADMK regime for delaying local body polls as they 'feared' that the DMK would expose their 'corrupt' deeds by winning civic elections.

The Chief Minister alleged graft to the extent of a 'mountain' in local bodies during the AIADMK rule, be it in the Chennai Corporation or other similar bodies. The DMK chief appealed to the people to vote for his party and allies in the local polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp