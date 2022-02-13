Tamil Nadu CM says 'Rs 1,000 assistance for women' promise will be fulfilled soon

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday asserted that the assurance of Rs 1,000 per month 'Women Right Assistance' to women heads of families made in the run up to the 2021 Assembly election would also be fulfilled soon.

In his 'Let our governance blossom in local bodies too' virtual election address that was telecast live in several locations in Dindigul District, Stalin listed several projects implemented for this region during the DMK regime. Urban civic polls are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu on February 19.

Hitting out at the previous AIADMK regime for heavy borrowings causing Rs 5 lakh crore debt burden for Tamil Nadu and for passing on an 'empty' coffer to his party-led regime, the Chief Minister said efforts were on to facilitate a turnaround.

By facilitating recovery, the Rs 1,000 per month 'Women Right Assistance' would be provided soon to beneficiaries, he asserted. He would fulfill his poll promises for sure, he added.

Stalin blamed the previous AIADMK regime for delaying local body polls as they 'feared' that the DMK would expose their 'corrupt' deeds by winning civic elections.

The Chief Minister alleged graft to the extent of a 'mountain' in local bodies during the AIADMK rule, be it in the Chennai Corporation or other similar bodies. The DMK chief appealed to the people to vote for his party and allies in the local polls.