Bird census finds illegal poaching at Puducherry's Ousteri lake

PUDUCHERRYA: During the bird census at Ousteri lake at the Puducherry border, forest department staff seized 53 birds-- both poached and alive-- worth around Rs 25,000. Search is on for the poachers.

Following the bird census at Kazhuveli wetland in the last week of December 2021, a two-day census was commenced on Saturday at the Ousteri lake. The UT government had declared Puducherry's Ousteri lake region a bird sanctuary in 2008. Later in 2015, the Tamil Nadu government followed suit, announcing its portion with a wetland as a sanctuary.

According to a forest department official from Tindivanam, the census process began with support from the Universal Economy Foundation, Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation and volunteers from the French Institute in Puducherry. On Day One, assembling, briefing, grouping and a trial census took place.

The source added, a main census was organised from Sunday morning to afternoon. The data collected will be compiled and sent to forest department headquarters in Chennai. Meanwhile, during the census process, few poachers were found hunting the birds at the Ousteri lake and selling the meat.

A team from the Puducherry forest department also conducted raids in nearby areas and seized a few more bird carcasses and live avians kept for sale.

Speaking to reporters, Puducherry Deputy Conservator of Forests Vanjulavalli Sridhar said, "We initiated steps to nab the offenders with help from locals. Both inland and foreign birds visit the lake for breeding. Based on a tip-off, we raided the lake on Sunday morning and seized poached birds. The public shouldn't buy these kinds of birds or meat. These raids will continue."

The forest department said that the buying and selling of wildlife is a serious offense and strict action will be taken against the offenders. A case will be filed against the poachers under Section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Offenders may get a penalty up-to Rs 25,000 or imprisonment up-to0 three years.

Meanwhile, people who have parakeets at homes have been urged to surrender them voluntarily to the Directorate of Forests and Wildlife in Puducherry at the earliest, added the statement. Any information in this regard can be communicated to the forest department: 0413 2204808, 9843573234, 9442517288.