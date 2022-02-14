STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bird census finds illegal poaching at Puducherry's Ousteri lake

A team from the Puducherry forest department also conducted raids in nearby areas and seized a few more bird carcasses and live avians kept for sale. 

Published: 14th February 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry forest department staff with the seized carcasses of birds on Sunday.

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRYA: During the bird census at Ousteri lake at the Puducherry border, forest department staff seized 53 birds-- both poached and alive-- worth around Rs 25,000. Search is on for the poachers.

Following the bird census at Kazhuveli wetland in the last week of December 2021, a two-day census was commenced on Saturday at the Ousteri  lake. The UT government had declared Puducherry's Ousteri lake region a bird sanctuary in 2008. Later in 2015, the Tamil Nadu government followed suit, announcing its portion with a wetland as a sanctuary.

According to a forest department official from Tindivanam, the census process began with support from the Universal Economy Foundation, Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation and volunteers from the French Institute in Puducherry. On Day One, assembling, briefing,  grouping and a trial census took place.  

The source added, a main census was organised from Sunday morning to afternoon.  The data collected will be compiled and sent to forest department headquarters in Chennai. Meanwhile,  during the census process, few poachers were found hunting the birds at the Ousteri lake and selling the meat. 

A team from the Puducherry forest department also conducted raids in nearby areas and seized a few more bird carcasses and live avians kept for sale. 

Speaking to reporters,  Puducherry Deputy Conservator of Forests Vanjulavalli Sridhar said, "We initiated steps to nab the offenders with help from locals. Both inland and foreign birds visit the lake for breeding. Based on a tip-off, we raided the lake on Sunday morning and seized poached birds. The public shouldn't buy these kinds of birds or meat. These raids will continue."

The forest department said that the buying and selling of wildlife is a serious offense and strict action will be taken against the offenders. A case will be filed against the poachers under Section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Offenders may get a penalty up-to Rs 25,000 or imprisonment up-to0 three years.

Meanwhile, people who have parakeets at homes have been urged to surrender them voluntarily to the Directorate of Forests and Wildlife in Puducherry at the earliest, added the statement. Any information in this regard can be communicated to the forest department: 0413 2204808, 9843573234, 9442517288.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ousteri lake forest department poachers
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp