Cycle rickshaws eyeing a comeback with youth-pedalled racing league

TIRUCHY: In what could change the dwindling popularity of cycle rickshaws in the city, which once used to see as many as 500 of them in the 1970s, a private institution based in Kerala is gearing up to tap youth power to enhance the quality of life of the tricycle riders with a Cycle Rickshaw Racing League (CRRL).

The racing event by Sports and Management Research Institute (SMRI) is scheduled to be held not just in Tiruchy city, whose rickshaw count is down to around 20 now, but also in Chennai and Madurai on June 3 – the birth anniversary of former CM M Karunandhi.

Sijin BT, the president of SMRI, explains, “Former CM M Karunandhi was the one who banned hand-pulled rickshaws and promoted cycle rickshaws by saying that every man is born equal. Therefore, the racing competition in Tamil Nadu will be a tribute to him. We would be raising awareness about the competition in colleges and various institutions. You can be a CRRL team owner by buying a rickshaw. During the non-game days, they can be used by rickshaw walas for a livelihood. We would also organise a rickshaw design competition for engineering students and polytechnic students. The best design will get Rs 10,000 and the opportunity to be a part of our technical team.”

The organisers said that the main objective of the competition, which is also set to be organised in other states and even abroad, is to promote sports entrepreneurship in India, especially among students, by identifying and training those sport lovers with business acumen.

Rickshaw drivers in the city expressed surprise on the competition.

"I have been using a cycle rickshaw for more than 35 years. Nowadays, most people are not even interested in using rickshaws as they are old-fashioned. We don't know whether this competition would change the approach of the public. But it would be a rare sight and a proud moment for us to see youngsters riding cycle rickshaws," said Manikaswamy (70), a rickshaw driver stationed near Gandhi Market.

Cities hosting the rickshaw race

Tiruchy, Madurai, Chennai, Puducherry, Agra, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Foreign cities also are being mulled over.

Objective of the race

The event, according to the organisers, aims to enhance the quality of life of rickshaw riders through the application of sports management and sports engineering. It also aims to create a global sporting event from India.

About the race

The race will be held in the 5 km, 10 km and 15 km categories. In the 10 km and 15 km categories, the driver has to cover the distance with 200 kg mass inside the vehicle.