Four more flyovers planned across Coimbatore city: NH

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Highways (NH) officials conducted a soil test for constructing four new flyovers at vital junctions across the Coimbatore district.

Flyovers have been planned at Saravanampatti-Kalapatti junction, Thudiyalur, Saibaba colony and Singanallur junctions. NH officials said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the government for approval.

The flyover at Saibaba colony will be constructed for a one-km stretch at a cost of about Rs 70 crore and the Thudiyalur junction will get a flyover of 1.5 km at a cost of Rs 120 crore, said the officials.

Apart from this, a flyover at Singanallur-Vellalore junction will be built at a cost of Rs 135 crore for about 1.8 km towards the Singanallur bus stand, sources added.

In Sarvanampatti, a flyover will be constructed at the Saravanampatti-Kalapatti-Thudiyalur junction for 1.5 km at a cost of Rs 130 crore.

Service road to be laid soon

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will soon begin the construction of the service road for the Kavundampalayam flyover. Works on the 1.2-km, Rs 60-crore structure began on March 7, 2019. Similarly, service road construction near the 3.2-km Ramanathapuram flyover built for Rs 232 crores will be initiated in the next few days after the 24x7 water supply pipelines are laid. NH department said both the Kavundampalayam flyover and Ramanathapuram flyover would be open to the public from the second week of March.