Lack of traffic signal ticks off Coimbatore's RS Puram commuters

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: RS Puram junction has turned into a nightmare for motorists ever since the traffic signal was removed as part of the Smart City project. The traffic signal and a police outpost near the Post office corner were razed a year ago to facilitate Smart City Project work.

Due to this, RS Puram, one of the bustling areas is choking with traffic. The junction connects the Thiruvenkatasamy (TV Samy) Road West, TV Samy Road East and the Diwan Bahadur (DB) and troubled by the constant traffic snarls, people have called upon authorities to reinstall the signal.

Vivin Saravan, an activist, said, "As RS Puram is a commercial area. The traffic signal at the post office junction is the only one between the Moonu Kambam and the Cowley brown road. Removing it was a mistake."

Arun, a resident of RS Puram, said, "The beautification works carried out in the DB Road is welcome. However, traffic at the post office junction negates all the hard work. Knocking down the traffic signal is the main reason. If not throughout the day, the officials must bring back the signal and operate it at least in the evenings."

Police said they are unable to deploy personnel at the junction throughout the day as the outpost has been removed. A report has been sent to the higher officials regarding frequent traffic jam at the junction and a traffic signal will be reinstalled soon, sources said.