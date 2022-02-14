STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of traffic signal ticks off Coimbatore's RS Puram commuters

The junction connects the Thiruvenkatasamy Road West, TV Samy Road East and the Diwan Bahadur and troubled by the constant traffic snarls, people have called upon authorities to reinstall the signal.

Published: 14th February 2022 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

After the signal from the RS Puram junction was removed for the Coimbatore Smart City projects, traffic on the road is being disrupted frequently. (Photo | Express)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: RS Puram junction has turned into a nightmare for motorists ever since the traffic signal was removed as part of the Smart City project. The traffic signal and a police outpost near the Post office corner were razed a year ago to facilitate Smart City Project work.

Due to this, RS Puram, one of the bustling areas is choking with traffic. The junction connects the Thiruvenkatasamy (TV Samy) Road West, TV Samy Road East and the Diwan Bahadur (DB) and troubled by the constant traffic snarls, people have called upon authorities to reinstall the signal.

Vivin Saravan, an activist, said, "As RS Puram is a commercial area. The traffic signal at the post office junction is the only one between the Moonu Kambam and the Cowley brown road. Removing it was a mistake."

Arun, a resident of RS Puram, said, "The beautification works carried out in the DB Road is welcome. However, traffic at the post office junction negates all the hard work. Knocking down the traffic signal is the main reason. If not throughout the day, the officials must bring back the signal and operate it at least in the evenings."

Police said they are unable to deploy personnel at the junction throughout the day as the outpost has been removed. A report has been sent to the higher officials regarding frequent traffic jam at the junction and a traffic signal will be reinstalled soon, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RS Puram junction motorists traffic signal
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp