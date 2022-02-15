DMK has been fulfilling all its promises, Udhayanidhi tells Nagercoil voters

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/TIRUNELVELI: MK Stalin was the only Chief Minister in the country who visited Covid-19 wards in hospitals to ensure that proper care was given to patients, DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin reminded voters in Nagercoil on Monday.

Campaigning for alliance candidates, Udhayanidhi said his party’s government has been implementing all poll promises. “The AIADMK government ignored this district for 10 years. However, the DMK government has in just eight months, allotted Rs 26 crore for the restoration of roads here,” he added.

Meeting voters in Tirunelveli later, Udhayanidhi said after the DMK government assumed office, the Smart Cities Mission works got expedited in Tirunelveli Corporation and many projects, including nine urban PHCs and two bus stands, were inaugurated recently.