Not bothered by ‘one nation, one election’ threats: Stalin

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday slammed AIADMK joint coordinator and leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, for his comment that Tamil Nadu will face Assembly elections in 2024 under ‘one nation, one election’, and said that he cannot be threatened.

Campaigning for DMK and allied candidates in Madurai through a videoconference from Chennai on Monday, Stalin said, “For the past two days Palaniswami is talking about ‘One Nation, One Election’. Only Palaniswami has this ‘foretelling’ and ‘divine vision’. Palaniswami is building castles in his dreams and is parroting BJP’s words. I have faced even the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) and you cannot threaten me.”

He further said, “I am not afraid of anything. It is Palaniswami who is afraid of VK Sasikala, O Paneerselvam, Delhi (BJP Government) and Kodanad bungalow. Such a person has no competence to speak about me as I am elected as CM by the people of TN”.

Stating that the previous AIADMK government was involved in huge corruption in smart city projects in Madurai Corporation, Stalin said that an inquiry commission constituted for Chennai smart city scams will also probe the irregularities in Madurai.

Listing the welfare schemes brought by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, Stalin questioned AIADMK ministers on their promises over Vaigai River, mono rail project, and flyovers for Madurai. Pointing to Thoothukudi firing, Sathankulam lockup deaths, Swathi and Ramkumar deaths, Pollachi sex scam, and murders at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate, Stalin said law and order was at its worst during the AIADMK government.

The CM said Palaniswami did not even have the spine to oppose the three-language policy and instead spread lies through his then minister Mafoi Pandiyarajan that even CN Annadurai had supported the policy.

CM hits out at OPS

CM MK Stalin said that when O Paneerselvam was the CM, he portrayed jallikattu protestors as anti-socials and terrorists. Stalin also said he will give the promised `1000 to all women family heads