SC boy accuses govt school principal in Tindivanam of caste discrimination

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Students of Thiru A Govindasamy government arts college in Tindivanam, alleged that the principal D Paul Grace discriminated against a scheduled caste student. This comes after an SC student allegedly attempted to die by suicide in December as the principal allegedly asked him not to return to college after a suspension.

Prakash (name changed as per request), a 19-year-old second year undergraduate student of Business Administration at the college told TNIE, "I was suspended for one month from college for fighting with another student. But after the suspension, when I wanted to rejoin, the Principal did not allow me but instead abused me by asking what caste I belonged to." Prakash alleged that after the principal knew that he was an SC student, she had asked him not to come to college, and said what good could he do by learning.

According to Prakash, "My mother and I waited at the college premises for more than a month requesting to rejoin but she refused by making caste a reason for me to not continue studies." They later filed a police complaint against the principal.

Shortly after the incident, owing to distress from the principal's treatment, the youngster had attempted die by suicide on December 24. However, he survived the attempt and is now trying to cope with the trauma, said his mother.

A few students from the college stated that the principal generally asks every student who goes to the chamber about their caste, as the first thing. Speaking on conditions of anonymity, a guest lecturer of the college told TNIE, "The principal is treating even the lecturers from scheduled caste in a discriminatory manner like refusing seat for us during meetings and addressing us in informally. A complaint to the director of higher education had been sent regarding the Principal."

TNIE spoke to principal D Paul Grace who said these were only allegations made by students and staff members who have an underlying motive against her.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)