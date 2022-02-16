Cracker blast at home kills Madurai man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 27-year-old man died in an explosion while manufacturing fire crackers illegally at a house in Nalliveranpatti on Tuesday morning. Two other tenants sustained injuries in the blast.

The deceased has been identified as D Ajithkumar (27) of Thangalpatti. His body was sent for postmortem examination. Sources said the explosion happened when Ajithkumar was manufacturing crackers illegally at the terrace of the house of L Praveen (35) of Nalliveranpatti near Usilampatti.

“Two other tenants - K Vivitha (29) and her eight-month-old daughter K Harsitha - sustained injuries after the roof collapsed on them. The neighbouring houses also got damaged. Both mother and daughter are undergoing treatment at Usilampatti Government Hospital and are said to be out of danger.