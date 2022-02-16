STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Planners from AIADMK under scanner

They refused to divulge further information, merely saying it is a routine check. But the size of the team suggests it's not a routine affair.

Raids

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials who worked under the previous regime are under the scanner for irregularities, as the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has sent a 28-member team to the DTCP planning office in Villupuram for an investigation.

The team, led by joint directors M Sekaran, T Murugan, and Sivaprakasam, is scanning files pertaining to the previous regime. They refused to divulge further information, merely saying it is a routine check. But the size of the team suggests it’s not a routine affair.

“Usually, not more than three officials are sent for routine surveys. But now, an unprecedented 28-member team from the Chennai headquarters has been deputed,” an official source said, and confirmed that an investigation has been ordered to probe irregularities.

The team, which includes four planning assistants, four supervisors, nine draughtsman grade officials, and eight surveyors, is assessing files that were approved by the previous regime. “These could include layouts, and files pertaining to regularisation,” sources explained. The team is also checking whether officials cleared files at the behest of office-bearers in the previous government.

Such investigations are done by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), and this is the first time such a large in-house probe is being undertaken, sources said. The investigation comes at a time when the government is probing many alleged irregularities, including the transfer of 3.45 acres of government land in favour of Baashyam Constructions.

The prime property was alienated at the rate of Rs 12,500 per sq ft for 10.5 acres of government land. The prevalent market rate is almost Rs 25,000 per sq ft, thus causing a loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the exchequer.

